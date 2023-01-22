Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Announcement

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The sports world hasn't heard much from Brittney Griner since she returned to the United States, after being imprisoned in Russia for nearly a full year.

But earlier this month, the star WNBA player made a public appearance, letting everyone know how she feels.

Griner, appearing at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, told everyone that she is "glad to be home."

The WNBA star made her appearance alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner, who is overjoyed to have her significant other back in the country.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Griner told fans at the parade that she's thrilled to be back in the country.

"Good to see," one fan wrote.

"First of all, happy she’s home," one fan added on social media.

"So good to see #BG42 out in the city... We said #FREEBG so much that it became #BGFREE 🫶🫶🫶🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," one fan added.

Welcome home, Brittney.