Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Appearance

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner made a special appearance at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix on Monday.

Griner was seen posing for pictures with some people at the event.

Less than six weeks ago, the United States secured Griner's release from Russia. She was sentenced to nine years in prison for having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

The sports world is happy that Griner is back on her feet and enjoying life.

"Great for her. To put some kind of normalcy back in her life," one person said.

"That’s cool as she should try to embrace life more after being in a Russian prison all that time," another person tweeted. "That is great for her."

Griner was with her wife Cherelle at the event. She reportedly told 12News that she's happy to be home.

Shortly after being released from Russian prison, Griner announced her plans to play in the WNBA again. She missed the entire 2022 season.