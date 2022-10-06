Look: Sports World Reacts To CC Sabathia's Big News

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 6: Pitcher CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox to end the fifth inning during a MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on August 6, 2015 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Yesterday marked a very special milestone for former New York Yankees ace CC Sabathia and the wider sports world is celebrating him for it.

On Wednesday, Sabathia took to Twitter to announce that he was now seven years sober. He posted a picture of himself with his family, celebrating the occasion.

"Blessed to celebrate 7 years of sobriety to this day. Seven years ago, I made a decision to improve every aspect of my life. To be a better teammate, father, husband, and friend. [I'm] so thankful to have overcome alcohol dependency and live a healthy life. To many more years," Sabathia wrote.

Sabathia famously checked himself into rehab for alcoholism on October 5, 2015, skipping the Yankees' American League Wild Card playoff game in the process.

Fans everywhere have been congratulating Sabathia for his accomplishment. Some have even said that his decision to go to rehab inspired them to get treatment for their own alcohol issues:

In 7.5 years with Cleveland, CC Sabathia made the All-Star Game three times and won the Cy Young award in 2007. Upon joining the New York Yankees in 2009, he became an integral part of their last World Series win and one of their best pitchers for the next four years.

But after making three more All-Star Games between 2010 and 2012, Sabathia began to struggle due to a combination of lost velocity, injuries and - perhaps most seriously - trouble with alcohol.

However, after getting treated in 2015 and returning to the Yankees the following year, Sabathia began to regain some of the skill he had lost. Between 2016 and 2018 he enjoyed a sub-4.00 ERA each season and went 14-5 as a starter in 2017 for the third-best W-L percentage of his career.

Congrats on seven years sober, CC. Here's to many more!