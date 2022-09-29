Look: Sports World Reacts To Disappointing Radio Station News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Exterior view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the most iconic sports talk radio stations in the United States is coming to an end next week.

According to Andy Slater, the Miami radio station Sports Talk 790 The Ticket (WAXY) is set to go off air permanently this Monday. The station is set to be replaced by a Spanish news station under the Americano Media umbrella.

WAXY has been an all-sports station since 2004 and has served as the flagship station for the Miami Marlins and the Miami Heat at various points. The station has switched between association with ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News Radio through the years.

But the network is most known for being the flagship station for The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. Many fans on Twitter are pointing out how much they listened to LeBatard growing up and are lamenting the end of the station:

WAXY was founded all the way back in 1939 and was initially featured on the 800 AM dial. In 1961, it moved to 790 and was rebranded from WMBM to WFUN, and has been on that frequency ever since.

The station became WNWS in 1976 and became a news station which also featured the Miami Hurricanes baseball team for a few years. It changed to WMRZ as a music channel in 1990 before making the permanent change to WAXY in 1994.

WAXY has featured many top Miami-based sports broadcasters through the years. LeBatard, Jonathan Zaslow and Israel Gutierrez featured often on the channel.

It's truly the end of an era in Miami radio.