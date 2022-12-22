Look: Sports World Reacts To ESPN's Price Decision
ESPN is reportedly going to raise its prices for UFC pay-per-views beginning next year.
According to a report, the Worldwide Leader will be raising its prices a little bit.
"ESPN will raise the UFC pay-per-view price from $74.99 to $79.99 next year," MMA Mania tweeted.
Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the decision by ESPN.
"Damn uncle Dana," one fan wrote.
"This is insane. It's genuinely going to be $100 by 2030," one fan added.
"This is literally almost half of an actual ticket LMFAOOOOOOO," one fan added on social media.
"Because OF COURSE THEY ARE," one fan added.
Will you be paying up?