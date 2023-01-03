Look: Sports World Reacts To Gregg Berhalter's Statement

COLUMBUS, OH - JANUARY 27: Gregg Berhalter United States head coach giving directions to his players during a game between El Salvador and USMNT at Lower.com Field on January 27, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, United States Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter released a statement that captured the sports world's attention.

Berhalter suggested someone tried to blackmail him to U.S. Soccer - apparently in an attempt to get him fired. In the statement he admitted to kicking his wife in the legs during the early stages of their relationship before they were married.

After undergoing counseling and therapy, Berhalter said he and his wife eventually rekindled their relationship and married later on. He said he wanted to be transparent about the situation, likely before media members picked up on the story.

Naturally, there are some strong reactions to the news.

"Well. There’s a lot to unpack here. Add this to the very long list of reasons as to why he shouldn’t be leading this national team again," one fan said.

"So someone tried to blackmail Gregg Berhalter during the World Cup? This is just wild," said another.

Some think he made the right decision in coming out with the information.

"I think this is commendable. It's forthright, honest, accepts responsibility, and demonstrates personal improvement," said another.

What do you think of the statement?