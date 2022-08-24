Look: Sports World Reacts To Heartwarming Alex Morgan Photo

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan is one of the best soccer players the United States has ever produced. While she's still enjoying her time on the field, she is finding balance off the field as well.

Earlier this week, Morgan and her family took some time out of their busy schedule to hit the beach. The photo included her husband, Servando Carrasco, as well as her daughter Charlie.

The caption for Morgan's photo read, "San Diego Sundays."

Fans loved getting a glimpse into Morgan's life away from the soccer pitch. They flocked to her Instagram account to shower her family with love.

"charlie wearing her signature bow even at the beach," one fan quipped.

"Stunners. Three of em," another person said.

"Such a cute family! Y’all look so happy!" said another.

Posted just last night, the photo already has over 117,000 likes.