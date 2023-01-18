Look: Sports World Reacts To Heated 'First Take' Moment

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

You can always count on First Take to deliver some kind of drama, but usually it involves a controversial sports take and not a weirdly heated moment away from the debate desk.

Stephen A. Smith was late to today's show due to appearances he was making on Howard Stern and The View. So at one point in the show, his partner Chris "Mad Dog" Russo took him to task for it.

"How dare you miss openings of shows to do radio or TV interviews? You left at 10:30! Enough already! You made a fortune. We get it. The book's not bad. We can move on! Can we move on from this stupid book? I've had enough of Straight Shooter!" Russo said.

The wider sports world absolutely loved the energy that Russo brought in that segment and had a good laugh at Marcus Spears playfully pulling Molly Qerim to the side so the two of the could get a better look. But people also recognized that the scene was just kayfabe and not a case of Russo actually being mad.

First Take always finds a way to go viral - especially when Mad Dog Russo is on the set. Few people in all of sports media know how to yell and screech the way he does.

Was this the funniest thing to happen on First Take all year?