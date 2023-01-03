Look: Sports World Reacts To Incredible Darts Video

Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen are locked into an epic battle for the PDC World Darts Championship.

Both competitors are on top of their game in Tuesday's final at Alexandra Palace. It took a flawless showing for Smith to win a remarkable third leg over the three-time champion.

Smith became the second person ever to record a perfect nine-dart finish in a world final. He needed every one, as van Gerwen only missed once.

"That is the most amazing leg of darts you will ever see in your life!" the announcer exclaimed as the crowd went wild.

Fans were thoroughly entertained by the spectacular sequence.

"The greatest sequence of darts in the history of the sport," Arrowhead Report's Sam Hays said.

"Amazing!" a fan remarked.

"Nice to see 2023 is off to a good start back in Britain," WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre said. "Take a bow, Bully Boy and MVG!"

"What a leg ... take a bow!" a fan wrote.

"This has to be watched with the sound on," BBC's Rob Staton advised. "It's beautiful. It's perfect. It's sport at its best. Not just what happens but the incredible noise of the crowd and the world-class commentary."

You don't need to be a darts fan to appreciate this surreal scene.

Smith and van Gerwen are tied at 2-2 in what's already a classic final showdown. U.S. subscribers can stream the live matchup on DAZN.