Look: Sports World Reacts To Insane Frisbee Golf Shot

Frisbee golf in forest, Oregon. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UniversalImagesGroup/Getty Images

Few sports highlights can get social media as riled up as an epic frisbee golf highlight.

Earlier this week, an epic highlight of a frisbee golf hole-in-one went viral on social media.

Gavin Rathbun nailed an ace on an island hole during a Disc Golf Pro Tour event.

"Gavin Rathbun with an ACE on the island hole!!!" they announced.

It doesn't get much cooler than that.

"Amazing!! Hey we know Gav!" one fan wrote.

"Crazy seeing one of my closest irl friends be this cracked at touching grass Gavin is a Legend," another fan wrote.

"I'm not sure there was ever a point that shot wasn't going in. So good," one fan added.

"Who needs LIV when you've got this..." one fan admitted.

Well done, Gavin.