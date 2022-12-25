Look: Sports World Reacts To Ja Morant's First Nike Signature Shoe

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ja Morant had his first signature shoe drop on Christmas morning.

Morant, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, titled his shoe "The Nike Ja 1."

Here's a look at it:

Morant will become just the 23rd NBA player to receive his own signature shoe with Nike. He's also going to debut it on Sunday evening when the Grizzlies take on the Golden State Warriors.

Naturally, this new shoe garnered a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

"Clean," another fan wrote.

"These are pretty sick tbh," another tweet read.

"Happy for Ja, and it’s a great start, but Nike needs to get more imaginative with the designs," another tweet read.

If Morant is able to get a win in these shoes, there's a chance he could keep wearing them in each game until the Grizzlies eventually lose.

Tip-off for Grizzlies-Warriors is at 8 p.m. ET.