Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement

MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 08: Hockey great Wayne Gretzky and wife Janet Gretzky take in the atmosphere between Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil during day five of the Rogers Cup presented by National Bank at Uniprix Stadium on August 8, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond.

His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month.

"There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say is, Never give up. Never give up!"

Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffee asked how the former NHL superstar fared in the softball game. Gretzky revealed that her "flustered" husband got taken out after the first play when "a girl ran him over.

Wayne Gretzky wrote they were "not coachable."

One fan responded that you "can't coach family" because they will "never listen."

Another onlooker dared to call hockey players "soft" because of Gretzky's tumultuous softball experience.

One Twitter user called the squad the "best looking co-ed softball team ever."

Finally, another put the hockey icon's reply into a still from The Office so Michael Scott can take credit for that quote.

Wayne Gretzky may not a softball ringer, but at least he tried. After all, a wise office manager once said that you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take.