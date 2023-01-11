Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 27: ESPN analyst, former NBA player and pageant judge Jay Williams appears before the 17th annual Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 27, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open.

"So people keep asking me so I will answer.. Georgetown Basketball has always been a dream job," Williams said on Twitter this morning.

Fans weren't too thrilled that Williams is campaigning for a job that belongs to former NBA star Patrick Ewing - even if the program is struggling.

"Bush league. Patrick Ewing is the coach. He deserves respect," reporter David Sampson said.

"Not many people were asking and there's still somebody there with the job," added another.

Others think Williams would do a great job.

"I don't know if Jay is serious, but if he is crazy enough to take the Georgetown job, the school should call him asap. The man is a force of nature," one person said.

Georgetown sits at 5-13 on the season and could conceivably make a head coaching change at the end of the season.

Williams clearly wants the role.