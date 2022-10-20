Look: Sports World Reacts To Julius Erving's Outfit

Julius Erving, aka Dr. J, was in the house for last night's season opener in Atlanta — and he was rocking quite the outfit.

The former NBA superstar pulled up to the game wearing a brightly-colored jacket and a backwards leather baseball cap.

Take a look at the outfit here:

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to Erving's outfit choice.

"Damn doc, the backward hat tho?? i see u og," one fan wrote.

"Why is Dr J this fly still? Lol Man been styling on em since the '70s," another added.

"This outfit is insane," another said.

Erving is one of the most iconic players in basketball history. While he's most known for his careers with the New York Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, Dr. J actually played two exhibition games with the Atlanta Hawks in 1972.

In their first game of the season last night, the Hawks claimed a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets.