Look: Sports World Reacts To Kanye West, adidas Drama

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS) Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Kanye West has once again returned to Instagram and this time it was to drag adidas; taking aim at SVP and general manager Daniel Cherry III and the rest of the German sportswear giant, claiming they stole his designs.

The rapper-turned-billionaire fashion mogul promised to "bring the wrath" in a series of IG posts. Saying:

I have no chill. It's going to cost you billions to keep me. It's going to cost you billions to let me go. adidas you stole my [expletive] designs amongst other things. I'll give you to Tuesday, I'm not waiting another 7 months to leave like the breach letter I sent you refers to. It's up now. I'm going to make things unbearable. And I promise I've only been playing nice. I know eeeeeeeverything. I promise. The fake shoes y'all sold behind my back in China ... Eeeeeverything.

The sports world reacted to the Yeezy x adidas unfold in real time on social media.

"Nike let Kanye walk. Is adidas next?" asked Darren Rovell.

"Is Kanye out of line?" asked Complex's Matthew Welty. "Yes." Should adidas be handling all of this better? Probably Should adidas cut ties with Kanye? No Should adidas rework things for this relationship? Yes."

"Imma give y’all a breakdown of this Kanye/adidas situation when I have time," tweeted Nate Jones. "Bout to be one of the biggest fumbles ever IMO. But there’s no one to reign him in. That relationship ends, he loses $100 million+ in royalties a year and all of the design assets (adidas owns them)."

Who knows where this could ultimately turn but its hard to imagine Ye didn't get the three stripes' attention.