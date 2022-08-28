Look: Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton Pool Workout Video

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Kate Upton attends Canada Goose and Vogue host Cocktails and Conversation about impact climate change has on the future of polar bears event at Smogshoppe on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images) JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Kate Upton is making sure to eat up as many summer days as possible moving forward.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model showed off her latest pool workout video on Instagram.

"We all know the importance of rest and recovery, but @kateupton took it to a whole new level and invented the “mid-workout nap,'" her trainer wrote.

"This is genius. She’s been getting personal records left and right in the gym, so I’m definitely gonna try it out myself and with the rest of my clients. As she likes to say: “work hard, nap hard”.

"PS: Those squat jumps in the pool and the barbell-loaded hamstring bodycurls are no joke. Seriously impressive stuff."

Fans are impressed.

"This is a genius concept!!! I’m going to try it," one fan wrote.

"And now I need a pool training day!" one fan added.

"I got a charley horse just watching her do the hamstring curls," one fan added.

Get in the pool, everyone.