Look: Sports World Reacts To Katie Nolan's Announcement

Sports media personality Katie Nolan has officially announced her engagement to comedian Dan Soder.

Nolan let the world know during last Friday's episode of The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr.

The former ESPN employee flashed her engagement ring and joked, “What thing? … What could you possibly mean?”

"YES! I’m so happy for @katienolan and @DanSoder," one fan wrote.

"Whoever he is. Luckiest man ever," another said.

"I’m so happy for Katie and Dan. Really wish she still had a weekly pod," another said.

Nolan and Soder have been together since 2020. She acknowledged their two-year anniversary as a couple with an Instagram post earlier this year.

Nolan formerly hosted multiple shows for ESPN — Sports? and Always Late — during her five-year tenure with the network. She announced her departure from ESPN in September 2021.

In April, she announced a new partnership with Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball coverage.