Look: Sports World Reacts To Kentucky's Controversial Firing

The Kentucky athletic department fired a longtime men's basketball usher over the weekend.

Doug, who is better known as The Blue Coat, was fired after 19 years for giving the Florida bench "the bird" after Kentucky won.

He was even caught on camera as you can see here:

Doug "The Blue Coat" then called KSR (Kentucky Sports Radio) and said that the athletic department told him he had been relieved of his duties.

This has led the sports community on social media to both support and go against the decision.

"What did he think was going to happen?" another tweet read.

Doug was definitely caught up in the moment since it was an emotional game for the Wildcats. Still, you always gotta be aware that a camera could pan at you at any time.

We'll have to see if he's able to get his job back.