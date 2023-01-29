Look: Sports World Reacts To Logan Paul's Incredible WWE Move

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Logan Paul reacts during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Is Logan Paul becoming the WWE's biggest star?

During Saturday night's Royal Rumble, the social media star got the entire wrestling world off of its feet with an insane move from the ropes to take down Ricochet.

Fans reacted to Paul's wild stunt across social media.

"Could not BELIEVE IT," tweeted Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp.

"LOGAN PAUL WAS BORN TO BE A WWE SUPERSTAR!" applauded Sharky.

"Uno what, fair play to him lol," another user laughed.

"Logan Paul is made for the WWE that's actually class," commented content creator Marshall89HD.

"Yeah love him or hate him Logan is actually made for this."

"Logan Paul's redemption from being a YouTube suicide merchant to stumble into having a WWE career and more mature than his younger brother should be studied."

"This was the f---ing best bro," a user said.

Fans will no doubt be looking for more moments like this from the former YouTuber.