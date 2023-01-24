Look: Sports World Reacts To Margot Robbie Invitation

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Margot Robbie attends the Australian premiere of Babylon at State Theatre on January 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Critically-acclaimed actress Margot Robbie has received an invitation to the Australian Open from one of the best tennis players in the world.

Following his win over Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he's a huge fan of Robbie's work.

"Australia is such a great country. I like a lot of Aussie things, you know? One of my favorite actresses comes from Australia, Margot Robbie," Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas added that "it would be nice" to see Robbie in the stands for a match someday.

When asked if he's extending an invitation to Robbie to attend the Australian Open, Tsitsipas responded, "Absolutely."

Though this exchange was a bit random, tennis fans love how authentic Tsitsipas is during his post-match interviews.

"Love it!!! Look at the way he swings his arms like a little kid," one fan said.

"He's valid for this," a second fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Get in line buddy."

Maybe, just maybe, Robbie will attend Tsitsipas' semi-final matchup against Karen Khachanov.

Tsitsipas is just two wins away from capturing his first-ever Grand Slam title.