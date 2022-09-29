Look: Sports World Reacts To Mark Zuckerberg Card News

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the new Facebook News feature at the Paley Center For Media on October 25, 2019 in New York City. Facebook News, which will appear in a new dedicated section on the Facebook app, will offer stories from a mix of publications, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, as well as other digital-only outlets.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

For some reason, there's a person out there who reportedly paid a large amount of money for a Mark Zuckerberg Little League card.

We don't get it either. According to Market Watch, the card, which features an 8-year-old Zuckerberg and his autograph, sold for $105,000 at an auction this week.

When adding in the premium, the full price for the piece of memorabilia was over $120,000.

Fittingly, most of the reactions to this news are either people making jokes or just being stunned that this happened.

The card, produced by Aces Sports was sold by Allie Tarantino, who was Zuckerberg’s “favorite counselor” at a camp in White Plains, NY, per the New York Post.

Good for him being able to make some serious coin off of it at least. Wonder what the person who bought the card will do with it, let alone why they even acquired it in the first place.