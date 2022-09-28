Sports World Reacts To Awkward Michael Jordan Family News

AUCHTERARDER, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Ex-NBA star Michael Jordan watches the action during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at the Gleneagles Hotel on September 26, 2014 in Auchterarder, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

There could be some drama brewing in the Michael Jordan family.

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, looks like she's really into Marcus Jordan, one of Michael Jordan's sons.

According to TMZ, the two were spotted on Sunday at Citi Field, which was hosting the music festival "Rolling Loud." They looked like they were dancing with each other and holding hands during the festival.

This is not the first time that these two have been seen together. TMZ also spotted them in Miami a few weeks ago having lunch.

Sports fans are definitely intrigued about this new couple.

Scottie and Larsa haven't been together since December of 2021. The two finalized their divorce three years after they announced their split.

It remains to be seen if Larsa and Marcus officially announce that they're in a relationship now that this footage is out there.

The fact that they're even seeing each other is pretty wild, considering the history that Scottie and MJ have.