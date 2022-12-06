Look: Sports World Reacts To MLB Announcer's Arrest

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Busch Stadium during the National Anthem prior to Game One of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on October 7, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images) Joe Puetz/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested and charged with DWI-Persistent — a felony charge — on Sunday evening.

This is at least his third charge of driving while impaired.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Man… this sucks. He seems like a good guy. I hope he can get into a treatment center and straighten out his issues. Sometimes it takes hitting rock bottom to change your life," one fan wrote.

"This is so disappointing. I hope Dan can eventually get the help he needs," another said.

"Damn. This was unpleasant to wake up to… I hope he gets the help he needs. I’m glad no one was hurt," another added.

McLaughlin says he's "deeply remorseful" for his actions.

“No excuses,” McLaughlin said in a statement, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need. I ask for your privacy for me and my family.”

Bally Sports and the Cardinals also released a joint statement on Monday:

“We have been made aware that Dan McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Sunday night.. We are very disappointed to hear this, and are working to gather additional information before offering further comment."

McLaughlin, 48, has done play-by-play for televised Cardinals games for the last 24 years.

His most recent charges carry a maximum of four years in prison if found guilty.