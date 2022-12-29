Look: Sports World Reacts To MLB Umpires Announcement

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: Umpires review a fan interference call in the first inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

10 veteran MLB umpires are retiring ahead of the 2023 season.

This double-digit figure marks the most umps retiring at the same time since the 1999 season, per MLB insider Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Crew chiefs Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry Meals, Jim Reynolds and Bill Welke will all retire — joined by Marty Foster, Paul Nauert and Tim Timmons.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Angel Hernandez isn’t one of them and that makes me sad," one fan wrote.

"No better time for the robot umpire revolution," another said.

"What a great time to implement an automated strike zone…or at least a challenge system for balls & strikes," another added.

These 10 retiring umpires will finish their careers with a combined 200+ seasons of MLB action.

The MLB will promote or hire 10 new umpires next month.