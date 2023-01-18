Look: Sports World Reacts To New Gisele Photos

HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 03: Gisele Bundchen during her visit of Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images) Tristar Media/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen is trending this week because photos of her running with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente by her side surfaced on social media.

Bundchen and Valente were spotted in Costa Rica. Last year, they were seen vacationing in the same country.

Last time they were spotted together, Bundchen's camp shot down the idea that she's dating Valente.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," a source told PEOPLE. "They are not dating."

Since the newest photos of Bundchen and Valente came out just 24 hours ago, a statement on their relationship has not been released.

Of course, the sports world is already speculating about Bundchen's dating life.

"I feel bad for Tom Brady," one person said.

"I thought that was just the kids PE coach lol," another person tweeted.

One Twitter user commented, "Good for her, why do we care about this news anyway?"

Bundchen, 42, finalized her divorce with Tom Brady towards the end of 2022.

In a recent Instagram post, Bundchen revealed that she's hoping for a peaceful year.