Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement

Instagram

Olivia Dunne has millions of followers across social media platforms. She had a message for those fans this weekend.

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," she wrote.

Dunne had a big road meet this weekend, during which many fans showed up, but not everyone behaved themselves in appropriate fashion.

Here's how sports fans have reacted to her announcement on Sunday.

"Some of these comments are so disturbing," one fan wrote.

"Olivia Dunne is a class act but that's not surprising. So glad she's representing the gymnastics community," one fan added.

"To all the people claiming she was encouraging their behavior:," one fan added.

Dunne is a class act, both on and off of the performance mat.