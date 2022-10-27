Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Day Off Video

What's a day off look like for one of college sports' most-famous athletes?

Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for the LSU Tigers, is one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports. She has millions of followers across platforms.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is most followed on TikTok.

She recently showed what a day in her life looks like on social media:

Fans have taken to social media to react to what they saw from the famous athlete.

"that’s a day off!??" one fan wrote.

"College athletics: where day offs are NEVER day offs hahaha," another fan added.

"You woke up at 5:30 on a day off?" another fan asked.

"I hate waking up at 5:30 but you gotta do what u gotta do to be the best athlete," another fan added.

Dunne and the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team are currently preparing for the 2022-23 season.