Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Gym Photo

Olivia Dunne is getting ready for the season.

The LSU Tigers star gymnast took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her gym fitness ahead of the 2022-23 women's college gymnastics season.

Dunne, one of the most-popular athletes in college sports, has millions of followers across social media platforms.

Unsurprisingly, Dunne's preseason photo is going viral on social media, sparking reaction.

Dunne, an All-American on the bars at LSU, is one of the most-popular athletes in the country. She has millions of followers across social media platforms.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is clearly ready for the upcoming season.