Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Racy Photos

Olivia Dunne is quite the gymnast, as she's an All-American on the bars for the LSU Tigers, but she might be even better at social media.

The Name, Image and Likeness star, who has deals with major brands like Vuori and American Eagle, went viral on Instagram earlier this weekend.

Dunne's photoshoot captured the attention of everyone on social media.

"picture this…" she captioned her photos.

The photoshoot has gone viral on social media.

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Dunne, a junior, is one of the most-followed athletes in college sports for a reason.

She and the LSU Tigers are currently getting ready for the 2022-23 season.