Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Racy Video

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Olivia Dunne gave her fans a special gift on Christmas morning.

The LSU Tigers All-American gymnast is going viral for her video on TikTok. Dunne went viral for wrapping herself underneath the Christmas tree.

Dunne's video has gone viral.

Dunne went viral on social media for her racy Christmas tree-themed video.

"Merry Christmas!! 🥳🥳," one fan wrote.

"Livvy please just one opportunity," one fan added.

"livvy, i told my mom abt us!😊," another fan wrote on social media.

"hey livvy, i once scored 11 touchdowns at recess," one fan joked on social media.

Merry Christmas from Olivia Dunne.