Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Viral Photoshoot

Earlier this week, a photo posted by LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne had the social media world talking.

Dunne is an elite, All-American gymnast for the Tigers, but her prowess away from the competition floor is just as well known. She's one of the most-followed collegiate athletes in the country.

Between that and the content she posts, her photos and videos general go viral. Wednesday night was no exception after Dunne posted a series of photos that caught social media's attention.

"lights, camera, …" she wrote on Instagram. The photos racked up over 500,000 likes in just 24 hours.

The sports world flocked to her comment section to react to the news photoshoot she posted.

"can I take u out to dinner," star snowboarder Chloe Kim joked.

"ACTION," said Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton.

"JAW: DROPPED," said another gymnast.

Dunne is a social media superstar for a reason.