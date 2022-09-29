Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Bed Photo

Earlier this summer, former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer Paige Spiranac was named the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim magazine.

"I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the I kept asking them, 'are you sure?' because I was truly in disbelief," she said at the time. Now, a few months later, Spiranac and Maxim are once again capitalizing on the shoot.

She and Maxim are selling collectibles, such as t-shirts, hats and towels featuring a few of her photos from the shoot. In a tweet today, Spiranac made headlines with a photo of her in bed.

Fans flocked to social media to respond to Paige's tweet.

"Those prices sure are interesting, go get em suckers!" one fan said, noting the prices of the items.

The marketing is already working. "man this picture makes me want to buy a towel," said another fan.

Spiranac tends to sell out whatever she's offering online.