Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Video

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Being a woman in sports, Paige Spiranac often faces some unfair - and often wrong - criticism on social media.

Spiranac clapped back on Twitter in a pretty great way earlier this week.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, took to social media to shoot down the trolls who criticized her for saying "betting sharp."



Of course, Spiranac was the one who is correct, as that's the right term.

"Class is in session," she tweeted.

Well played, Paige.

"Only teacher that has students with a perfect attendance record," one fan joked.

"Learning so much," another fan added.

"Trolls = haters. Jealousy rears its ugly green head to spew. You keep doing you," one fan added.

Keep shooting down the trolls, Paige.