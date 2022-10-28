Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo

In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.

Along with the photo she posed a question for fans, asking them if they think the Astros or Phillies will get the win.

Check it out.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the photo - and her question.

"Hoping for Phillies. Thinking the Astros. Wishing for the Pirates," one fan said.

"Rooting for the Phillies! Can’t support a team like Houston that has to cheat to win," said another fan.

First pitch from Game 1 between Houston and Philadelphia is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox.