Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Birthday Outfit

Earlier this month, Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL great Wayne Gretzky, celebrated her birthday in style.

The wife of golf superstar Dustin Johnson brought in 34 the way a celebrity would - by going all out. While 34 doesn't seem like a momentous year, Gretzky turned it into a birthday bash.

Earlier this week, Gretzky shared some photos of the special birthday party. Naturally, she had a few different outfits for the day - a few of which made the cut on Instagram.

"𝚂𝚝𝚞𝚍𝚒𝚘 𝟹𝟺 🪩," she wrote.

The photos already have over 40,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.

"You look amazing. Had so much fun with you," one of her friends said.

"Yesssssssss with the PRADAAAAA!" another said.

"Noones talking about her mom. Like dayyummm. Wayne’s the man!" another said, noting the family's genetics.

If this was the party for 34, we'll just have to wait and see what 35 brings Paulina next year.