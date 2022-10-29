Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, joined the LIV Golf crew for a party in Miami.

The New York Post had details from the event:

Elsewhere at the party, Gretzky, 33, supported Johnson, 38, who is the captain of LIV Golf’s 4 Aces GC squad. In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, Gretzky — the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — is seen posing beside BFF Kristina Melnichenko, both clad in black ensembles. Johnson, who resigned from the PGA Tour this past spring, nabbed the LIV Golf Invitational season-long individual title in early October, a nod worth an $18 million bonus, according to Sports Illustrated.

Gretzky posted a photo of the dress on her Instagram page.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the dress.

"That dress in #4!" one fan said.

"What is this, a designer bag for ants!" another fan joked about her purse.

"That LIV drip though!" said a third.

Paulina and DJ are living well.