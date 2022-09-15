Look: Sports World Reacts To Shaq College News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal has done quite a bit off the basketball court.

The legendary NBA star has ventured off into the business world in several different areas, along with the educational world.

According to one report, O'Neal even paid for some of his friends to take classes with him, so the class would start.

"Shaq reportedly wanted to get his Masters degree from an online university, but the class needed 15 more students to start… … so of course, he paid for 15 of his friends to enroll and get their Masters along side him," Legion Hoops tweeted.

Sports fans love the story.

"He’s really him man… I want to be like Shaq when I grow up nbs y’all can keep everyone else," one fan wrote.

"Just one of the greatest humans that has ever roamed this Earth," one fan added.

"This dude…this is what putting your friends on looks like. Salute!" another fan added.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

It's good to be Shaq.