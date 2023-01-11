Look: Sports World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal's New Haircut

On Tuesday night, Shaquille O'Neal shocked the sporting world by rocking a new look.

The former NBA star showed up on set with a new haircut. Rocking the "Stephen A. Smith," Shaq's hair line has clearly seen better days, but he played it off like a champ.

Whether the hair was drawn on or actually his is still up for debate, but fans couldn't get enough of his new look.

"No. I almost keeled over," Kristen Ledlow said.

"Would have to start several degrees of longitude further north to line me up," joked Jason Goldman.

"Lmaoo the way I made a sound when I realized," added another fan.

Fans have seen Shaq with a bald head for so long they were stunned to see him rocking anything else.