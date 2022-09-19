Look: Sports World Reacts To Shocking Chess Move

13 July 2022, Berlin: Pieces stand on a chess board at the Werner Ott Open of the Kreuzberg Summer at the Berlin Kreuzberg Chess Club. The International Day of Chess will take place on 20.07.2022. Photo: Andreas Gora/dpa (Photo by Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

It only took one move for Magnus Carlsen to bow out of the Julius Baer Generation Cup.

In a shocking turn, Magnus disappeared from the feed, only for those in-studio to see that he resigned from the match.

The sports world reacted to wild turn of events on Twitter.

"Even Chess is full of drama in 2022," one user laughed. "Nothing is sacred anymore."

"Might have to start watching chess," another replied.

"YOOO AGAIN?!?" another asked.

"Someone who understands chess pls explain this to me using NFL term’s," tweeted Barstool's PFT Commenter.

"This is wild but the chess memes in the replies are wilder," said Luke Zim.

"Going to need a 30 for 30 on the chess drama," tweeted CBS' Matthew Coca.

