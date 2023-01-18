Look: Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Apology

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith found himself apologizing to a very large contingent of fans.

No, they weren't sports fans - well, not exclusively. He found himself apologizing to Rihanna fans for suggesting she wasn't in the same level as Beyonce.

"I want Rihanna to know you're a superstar, you're sensational, you're spectacular," Smith said in a video released on Twitter. "You're no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing Super Bowl halftime show.

"I meant it as no disrespect to Rihanna. I know she's phenomenal and she's my sister. Nothing but love for her, but Beyoncé is my sister, too."

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to his apology.

"You have nothing to apologize for you said nothing wrong," one fan said.

"I'm not all that into pop music, but it would seem Rihanna has a lot more hit songs. And her star has shined bright like a diamond for a long time as well," said another fan.

Fans will just have to wait and see how her performance is.