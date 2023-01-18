Look: Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Apology
On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith found himself apologizing to a very large contingent of fans.
No, they weren't sports fans - well, not exclusively. He found himself apologizing to Rihanna fans for suggesting she wasn't in the same level as Beyonce.
"I want Rihanna to know you're a superstar, you're sensational, you're spectacular," Smith said in a video released on Twitter. "You're no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing Super Bowl halftime show.
"I meant it as no disrespect to Rihanna. I know she's phenomenal and she's my sister. Nothing but love for her, but Beyoncé is my sister, too."
It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to his apology.
"You have nothing to apologize for you said nothing wrong," one fan said.
"I'm not all that into pop music, but it would seem Rihanna has a lot more hit songs. And her star has shined bright like a diamond for a long time as well," said another fan.
Fans will just have to wait and see how her performance is.