Look: Sports World Reacts To Sudden WWE Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the sports world was stunned when Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE.

McMahon returned from a leave of absence as the co-CEO after her father, chairman Vince McMahon, stepped down amidst an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

"I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders," Stephanie wrote. "WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation."

Wrestling fans flocked to social media to react to the stunning news.

"Thank you for everything and thank you for always being so great to us," one fan said.

"Nice job at the helm. Hopefully you can enjoy your life and take a moment to smell the roses," added another.

"And the craziness of 2022 continues into 2023. INSANE," said a third.

