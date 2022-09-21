Look: Sports World Reacts To Ted Lasso Video Game News

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Actor Jason Sudeikis, in character as coach Ted Lasso, instructs his team during the 2016 Steve Nash Foundation Showdown at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ted Lasso is officially coming to FIFA 23.

Lasso and his team "AFC Richmond" will be a playable team in the next EA SPORTS soccer game. Lasso, who is played by Jason Sudeikis, coaches "AFC Richmond" in the AppleTV+ hit show.

The Greyhounds will appear under the "Rest of the World" category. Anyone will be able to play with them in career mode or online play.

Sudeikis is super thrilled that his fictional team is going to appear in the biggest soccer video game on the planet.

"I am truly fortunate and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Sudeikis said via ESPN. "As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas."

Soccer fans are stoked to play with this team once the game comes out.

FIFA 23 comes out on Sept. 30.