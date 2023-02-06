Look: Sports World Reacts To The Alex Morgan Video

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Like mother, like daughter.

A funny video of Alex Morgan and her daughter, Charlie, is going viral on social media.

Alex Morgan shared a funny video of her daughter playing soccer, wiping out on the field.

The sports world is loving it.

"I was at that game🤣," one fan wrote.

"the content we crave," one fan added.

"it’s what the people deserve," another fan added.

"It has happened to me countless times Alex does get used to it. From my experience, I did it while playing at a final of a tournament while playing, not training," one fan added.

Keep at it, Charlie.