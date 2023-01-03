Look: Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Basketball Drama

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 12: Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard talks with Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard after the game at Crisler Arena on January 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 77-54. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Leon Halip/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson made a comment about the Wisconsin Badgers that sparked social media's attention.

On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star repeatedly called the Badgers "scumbags." He admitted the feeling is mutual and continued his comments.

"Wisconsin, they are just scumbags," he said. "That’s what it is. They are just scumbags. Nothing I can say about Wisconsin is going to fire up the matchup even more. It already is what it is. They are scumbags. The feeling could not be anymore mutual. It’s not like it’s a one-sided beef where I am mad at (former Maryland head coach) Mark Turgeon for not recruiting me. Maryland, the players, they have no reason to be mad at me. This one is very mutual."

Needless to say the comments went viral.

"Lmao I honestly don’t want to fathom what Bo Ryan would do to me if I said this about an opponent," former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker said.

"Maybe focus on beating Central Michigan before throwing shade pal," joked another fan.

"The class of the university of Michigan. Trash from the coach all they way down," added a third.

Unfortunately, Michigan and Wisconsin don't face off until February 14 so it'll take a while to settle their differences.