Look: Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Controversy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton poses before a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 66-61. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary basketball star turned ESPN announcer Bill Walton is trending for his op-ed on Sunday afternoon.

Walton, a California native, is fed up with the state's homelessness problem.

“Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an obstacle course of tents, bodies, human excrement, needles, trash, and a slew of walking zombies who are impossible to distinguish between those just down on their luck and others who are out-of-control substance abusers about to attack us,” Walton and George Mullen wrote.

Their suggestion involves relocating the homeless people to somewhere else, like ranching camps and more open areas.

The sports world has taken to social media to weigh in on the op-ed.

"You read that correctly: NBA hall of famer Bill Walton just wrote an unhinged screed calling for internment camps for homeless people in the middle of nowhere, complete with describing unhoused people as “walking-zombies,'" one fan wrote.

"I did not expect the celebrity endorser of ‘we should ship the homeless to internment camps in the desert’ to be Bill Walton. What in the world," one fan added.

Walton is outspoken on a number of issues, but this one surprises the sports world.