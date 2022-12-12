Look: Sports World Reacts To The Bryce James Decision

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen shaking hands with his sons Bryce Maximus James and LeBron James Jr. after winning the game against the Utah Jazz on November 23, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Bryce James has made a massive decision when it comes to NIL.

James, who is the youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has signed with Klutch Sports for NIL representation. The announcement was made on Monday morning.

Klutch Sports Group is James' agency so it's no surprise that his son signed there. This comes after James' oldest son, Bronny, signed with Beats by Dre and Nike back in October.

Fans are pretty excited about this move.

James currently plays at Sierra Canyon and is part of the 2025 recruiting class.

There's no doubt that this deal will play a big role in what he decides to do after he finishes his high school career.