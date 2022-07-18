Look: Sports World Reacts To The Devon Allen Controversy

Oregon , United States - 16 July 2022; Devon Allen of USA, right, on his way to winning his men's 110m hurdles heat, ahead of Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus, left, who finished second, during day two of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Sam Barnes/Getty Images

It was a heartbreaking Sunday for Philadelphia Eagles hopeful Devon Allen at the World Championships in Eugene.

The former Ducks receiver had a shot at making the podium in the 110m hurdles, but an infraction on an almost indistinguishable false start caused Allen to be disqualified.

"Punished for being too good smh," one user tweeted.

"Welp, we found the worst rule in sports," said Geoff Schwartz. "Starting too fast…"

"False starts should be clear to the eye," replied Paul Pabst. "This [system] is a total narc."

"Tryna see that false start."

"Still pissed about this," an Oregon fan said.

"This was outrageous."

"Oregon Football alum Devon Allen is disqualified from the 110m hurdles at the World Athletics Champs, hosted by the University of Oregon," tweeted the CFB subreddit. "He started after the gun but 0.001 s before a 0.1 s buffer put in as a rule by jealous mere mortals with fewer skills than him."

"This is a Joke!" commented Austin Collie. "Imagine being told you can’t race because you’re too quick. Crazy!!!"

Now Allen will turn his focus towards qualifying for a spot on the Eagles roster at the team's July training camp.