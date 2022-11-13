Look: Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Controversy

Olivia Dunne was one of the biggest talking points in the sports world this week.

The New York Times published a story about the Name, Image and Likeness era in college sports and how women's athletes are taking advantage of it. Dunne is one of those athletes, with millions of followers across platforms.

But not everyone appears to be a fan of the LSU Tigers women's gymnast. Some are arguing that Dunne, an attractive blonde, are setting women's sports back.

Many took to social media to weigh in on the controversial debate this week.

"I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass," Paige Spiranac wrote.

"Olivia Dunne is an incredible gymnast on a top team, she can post whatever she wants of herself online because she is choosing to. Sexualizing her and then… shaming her for her sexuality is a bizarre take," another fan suggested.

Dunne took issue with the New York Times, too, posting this on social media.

Dunne, who is most popular on TikTok, isn't letting the New York Times debate get to her too much.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is currently preparing for the start of the 2022-23 season.