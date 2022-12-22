Look: Sports World Reacts To The Salt Bae Punishment

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Nusret Goekce, nicknamed Salt Bae, admires the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Over the weekend, one celebrity stole the headlines for what he did after the World Cup Final between France and Argentina.

Moments after Argentina took down France in the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, celebrity chef Salt Bae found himself on the field. But he ended up doing much more than that.

The celebrity chef started following the Argentina players around, trying to get ahold of the World Cup, which he eventually did - several times. After he broke FIFA rules, one soccer federation banned him from coming to the event.

Salt Bae isn't welcome at the U.S. Open Cup. "Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final," the account tweeted out.

Fans loved the punishment.

"Best news ever. Dude is a clown! and he disrespected the sport," one fan said.

"Lol they finally doing something about this groupie," said another.

"Nothing but love for the Open Cup," said a third.

What do you think of the punishment?