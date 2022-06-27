Look: Sports World Reacts To The Stanley Cup Accident

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 18: Josh Manson #42 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with Andrew Cogliano #11, Jack Johnson #3 and Alex Newhook #18 of the Colorado Avalanche after scoring a goal during the first period in Game Two of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche have already dented the Stanley Cup.

Just minutes after they won their first championship in two decades, the Stanley Cup slipped out of Nicolas Aube-Kubel's hands and hit the ice.

Here's a look at what the Stanley Cup looks like now:

Hey, when a team has a lot of players who have never won a championship, accidents like this are bound to happen.

Fans/media had some fun making jokes at the Avs' expense on Sunday night.

The Avalanche finished off a dominant championship run on Sunday night when they dethroned the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. Colorado went 16-4 during its run to the Stanley Cup.

Next up for the Avalanche will be a parade in downtown Denver sometime this week with their fans.

Hopefully, the Stanley Cup will have its small repairs done so everyone can see it in peak form.